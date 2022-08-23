Charlamagne Claims Joe Biden Needs To ‘Let Every Non-Violent Weed Offense’ Out Of Jail In Order To Win Midterms

Charlamagne tha God believes a great way for President Joe Biden to help Democrats in the midterm is to release non-violent weed offenders from jail.

He discussed the topic on the latest episode of his podcast, Brilliant Idiots, co-hosted by comedian Andrew Schulz.

Charlamagne took issue with Biden’s response to the sentencing of WNBA star Brittney Griner, who was jailed in Russia for drug possession.

“I thought it was incredibly disrespectful for Joe Biden to come out and say, the sentence that Brittney Griner received in Russia was unacceptable,” he began.

“When he created the bill that put people away for far longer,” Schulz added, referencing the Law Enforcement Act of 1994 which was sponsored by Biden as a Senator.

“A few of them, everybody always talks about the 94′ crime bill, but there was the 88′ crack laws. There was the 86′ mandatory minimum sentencing laws,” Charlamagne explained.

He continued, “It’s like, yo, we live in a country where right now, if Joe Biden wanted to — don’t need no votes, no nothing. He could literally pardon every single person that is federally jailed for a non-violent weed offense. He could pardon every single body. This motherfucker is doing life in jail for an ounce and a half of marijuana right now.”

Charlamagne then referenced an LA Weekly article that cited cannabis arrests increasing federally by 25% since Biden took office.

“My whole point is, man, when you live in a country with more than half of the country has legalized weed in some way, shape or form, whether it’s for medicinal, whether it’s for recreational — to have people still locked up for marijuana in fucking America is ridiculous,” he said.

“And to be talking about what another country is doing in the unacceptable sentence that Brittney Griner has — What about the unacceptable sentences here in America? If I’m Joe Biden, you need this for the midterms!” Charlamagne added.

“I’m pardoning every single body that’s locked up federally for a non-violent marijuana offense. Let ’em all out. Now he’s pardoning like 75 people. That’s nowhere near enough,” he continued, talking about the small number of pardons Biden has done while in office.

“If they’re profiting off of marijuana — you can’t keep people in prison,” Schulz agreed.

“Wouldn’t that be a great headline? Cause that’s something simple that people can grasp onto. That’s something simple, regular people in conversation can talk about and understand, ‘Yo you see Biden let all these people off for weed, yo. You know what I mean? That’s something simple that will get headlines and garner him some great PR,” Charlamagne concluded.

Listen above via Brilliant Idiots.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com