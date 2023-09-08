Charlamagne Declares Donald Trump a ‘Threat to Democracy,’ Against Black Interests, In Conversation With Piers Morgan

Charlamagne Tha God informed Piers Morgan this week that he believes former President Donald Trump is a threat to democracy.

Morgan interviewed Charlamagne to discuss his career and political viewpoints on the Thursday edition of Piers Morgan Uncensored.

Morgan discussed the viral 2020 interview between Charlamagne and President Joe Biden in which the leader said, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t Black.”

“I think what he was trying to say is simply, you know, if you vote for Donald Trump as a Black person, you may be voting against your own interests,” Charlamagne explained as Morgan showed the three-year-old clip.

“Do you think that is true? Do you think you’re voting against your own interests as a Black American if you vote for Trump?” Morgan asked.

“Yes, I do. Because, you know, I feel like, you know, Donald Trump is a threat to democracy,” Charlamagne said.

“When you talk about a country that could be leaning toward fascism, because you have people in a party that are leaning toward fascism, as a black person or any minority, I don’t think you would want to live under a fascist regime. That’s not something that — doesn’t matter how much money you have or what your status is. You know, if you’re a person of color or a minority under a fascist regime, I don’t think that’s gonna fair too well for you,” Charlamagne said.

The radio host highlighted that Trump is more concerned with campaigning on the various charges he has against him than laying out actual policy positions.

“I haven’t heard him talk about policy at all. I haven’t heard him talk about any legislation he wants to implement at all. Every time he’s getting on television, it’s about the witch hunt and it’s about the charges against him. And to me, man, I would have to look at the people who are supporting him and say, ‘Well, what are you all supporting? Like, because he’s not even out there campaigning,'” Charlamagne concluded.

Watch above via Piers Morgan Uncensored.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com