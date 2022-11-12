Charlamagne Tells Jamaal Bowman Dems Have No Candidate to Beat DeSantis or Trump in 2024 – Including Bowman

Democrats may be celebrating some definitive wins in the midterms, but some are still questioning who exactly could lead the party to victory in 2024.

On Comedy Central’s Hell of a Week, Charlamagne Tha God told Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) he doesn’t believe the Democrats have anybody who could challenge former President Donald Trump or Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R).

“We know in 2024, it’s gonna be DeSantis or Trump, but I think what should scare people is that the Democrats don’t got nobody,” Charlamagne said when discussing Trump teasing an announcement on Tuesday where it is expected he is going to officially declare his 2024 candidacy.

Bowman disagreed with Charlamagne, but none of his potential candidates exactly lit up the room.

“I think we have a long bench. So we have Elizabeth Warren, who’s a possibility —”

“Come on,” Charlamagne said.

Bowman also suggested Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) as a potential candidate for 2024.

“You think America is ready to vote for a progressive like that?” Charlamagne asked after questioning whether the congresswoman would be old enough to run — she will be.

“The largest growing voting block in the country are millennials and Gen Z. That’s her base, that’s her generation, she could absolutely get it done,” Bowman said of Ocasio-Cortez, then throwing out his own name as a possibility, which earned applause from the audience.

“I mean this respectfully, I ain’t hearing nobody that can beat DeSantis and Trump,” Charlamagne said in response.

Charlamagne threw more criticism at Democrats, admitting there was no red wave, but asking if Democrats can argue it was a victory for them if they lose the House and possibly the Senate.

Bowman argued the small gains in the House mean Republicans still have to “work” with the other side.

“That means they still have to work with us to get things done in the House, especially when you have a Democratic president,” he said.

Watch above via Comedy Central

