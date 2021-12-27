Fox News contributor Charles Hurt argued Monday that former President Donald Trump’s inability to broker an infrastructure deal during his term serves as proof he was a success, at least in the capacity that he stood up to the Washington political class.

Hurt appeared on Hannity with guest host Gregg Jarrett and former Obama administration economic advisor Austan Goolsbee to discuss potential roadblocks for Democrats in both 2022 and 2024.

Hurt, Jarrett, and Goolsbee spoke briefly about the issue of president Joe Biden’s poor poll numbers, and even lower approval numbers for Vice President Kamala Harris with relation to issues such as inflation and border security.

While broadly defending all presidents with regard to first-year polling, Goolsbee argued each commander-in-chief takes a hit when their honeymoon period ends. He then invoked Biden’s signing last month of a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package as a metric of Biden’s irrespective of poll numbers.

Hurt later used Gooslbee’s invocation of Biden’s signing the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to mount a defense on the issue of infrastructure on behalf of Trump.

“I think it’s really important to just address one thing that you said, Austan. You know, of course you’re right, Joe Biden did get the infrastructure plan done. But Donald Trump tried to get that done for four years,” Hurt said. “And of course, not only did he face opposition among Democrats in Congress, but even Republicans didn’t go along with it to help him in that regard, which I think is a testament to how much Donald Trump stood up to the establishment in Washington.”

On the issue of poor poll numbers for Trump during his first year in office, Hurt blamed them on the media.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com