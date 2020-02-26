Fox Business’ Charles Payne panned Senator Bernie Sanders by calling him the end result of former President Barack Obama’s attempts to “normalize” communist Cuba.

Payne joined Fox & Friends on Wednesday to react to Sanders’ debate performance and his various policy positions. The conversation especially focused on how Sanders defended his past remarks about Cuba by saying he and Obama agree on the positives of Cuba’s education and healthcare systems, despite the country’s other problems.

“We went back and we found the soundbite in 2016, [Obama] did praise Fidel Castro and Cuba because every child gets a basic education,” Ainsley Earhardt said. “But, at the end of that soundbite, he went on to say you drive around Havana and you say ‘this economy is not working. It looks like it did in the 50s.'”

From there, Payne went in on Sanders:

“In many respects Bernie Sanders is the logical outcome of Barack Obama. And it’s not just on Cuba. It’s on forgiving college tuition. Barack Obama planted that seed. Almost everything that Bernie talks about to the extremes were planted by Obama, including the trip to Havana. Go back and look at the news in 2016. It was the new falling of the Berlin Wall. It was the end of the final chapter of the Cold War, 1200 people went down in the delegation. President Obama did the wave with Raul Castro. There was a serious push to normalize Cuba, so why is anyone shocked that this is what we have seen out of that? This is almost all of Bernie’s things, his ideas, you know, under the Obama’s presidency those seeds were planted. He is taking them to the extreme. They knew they would grow and he is the one who has latched on to it.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

