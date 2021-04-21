Fox Business Network’s Charles Payne lambasted Rev. Al Sharpton on Wednesday for “strutting” to his private jet in in the aftermath of Derek Chauvin’s trial.

“I’ve got to tell you, yesterday I cringed when I saw Al Sharpton strutting to a private plane to fly into Minneapolis,” Payne opined during a monologue on his FBN program, Making Money with Charles Payne. “So many people have made millions of dollars stoking the flames of anger. They never present a smart game plan to win greater equality, just vitriol that leads to burning cities while they shake down big corporations.”

Sharpton drew attention on Monday for posting a video of himself on social media in which he could be seen walking to a private aircraft. “Headed to Minneapolis to stand with the Floyd family as closing arguments are set to be made,” Sharpton captioned the video. He also spoke on Tuesday alongside George Floyd’s family.

Headed to Minneapolis to stand with the Floyd family as closing arguments are set to be made today. pic.twitter.com/kkS9KtHzq1 — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) April 19, 2021

Payne said he believed more progress had been made in the United States than Sharpton or others — including Vice President Kamala Harris — acknowledged.

“Yes, there is unfairness at many workplaces,” Payne said. “A Black family can be seated at a restaurant and be served long after the White family that came in later. A Black man can go into a bank to deposit money and have the manager threaten to call the police when he voices displeasure about poor service and treatment. You can go for a job interview and not get the gig because your hairstyle is braided in a certain way or even braided at all.”

However, he said, Chauvin’s case resulted in a “monumental verdict that allows more people to trust the legal system” and added, “Let me say, as a Black man, there is no other country I would rather live in than America. I was blessed to be born here, and it is my great hope and belief that we will all keep getting better.”

A jury on Tuesday convicted Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police office, on three counts in Floyd’s death. His sentencing hearing is scheduled to take place in two months.

