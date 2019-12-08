Former GOP Rep. Charlie Dent was befuddled by Sen. Ted Cruz trotting down a basically discredited defense of President Donald Trump pressing Ukraine, asking if Cruz had any “self-respect.”

Dent was appearing on CNN Newsroom with Fredricka Whitfield Sunday to talk about Cruz’s turn on NBC’s Meet the Press with Chuck Todd earlier in the day, where he claimed Ukrainian interference was the same as coordinated Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“I can’t explain it. I mean, after all the things the president said about his wife and his father, I mean, why would he even attempt to defend the indefensible and start peddling these conspiracy theories? We all know what happened here,” Dent, now a CNN commentator, told Whitfield.

“Yes, there were people in Ukraine during 2016 who were unhappy that Paul Manafort was involved with Donald Trump’s campaign, because he was seen as a pro-Russian guy working for the [Viktor] Yanukovych government,” Dent continued. “That doesn’t mean they interfered with the election.”

“Again, Ted Cruz — I can’t explain it. You would think a man like that would have more self-respect. After all the things President Trump said about him and his family, you would think he would be out there trying to speak truth to power at a time like this,” Dent continued.

“It’s crazy,” fellow panelist Hilary Rosen added.

Watch above, via CNN.

