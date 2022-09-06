Charlie Kirk Predicts Herschel Walker’s Support Will Surge With Georgia Football Season Starting

Right-wing podcaster and activist Charlie Kirk made a wild prediction about the Georgia Senate race as the countdown to the midterm elections comes down to the wire.

On the Tuesday episode of The Charlie Kirk Show, Kirk said Senate hopeful Herschel Walker could see a rise in popularity if the University of Georgia was victorious during their first few weeks of the 2022 football season.

Herschel, who secured the Republican nomination in Georgia for the U.S. Senate back in May, was a football star at the University of Georgia and won the Heisman Trophy in 1982. In November, he will face off against incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock (R-GA).

In a clip from Jason Campbell on Twitter, Kirk discusses his theory that may secure Walker victory.

One of the best college running backs of all time, Herschel Walker is running up against the charlatan Raphael Warnock to actually flip the U.S. Senate race. Raphael Warnock should not be the U.S. Senator from Georgia, never should have happened. And Trafalgar and Emerson both have Raphael Warnock up. He is trending beautifully in the state of Georgia. Now I’m not gonna dive too deep into this, but I’m telling you — as football season starts to come front and center in Georgia, Herschel Walker is going to surge. You can make fun of that all you want, Media Matters. You have never spent time in rural Georgia if you think that’s a joke, the better Georgia football does the better Herschel Walker looks. That’s not gonna be the only reason why people vote for it, but it does not hurt in a year where Georgia is the defending National Champion to have the Heisman Trophy winning darling of the University of Georgia bulldogs running for the United States Senate.

As of last week, Emerson College Polling actually shows Walker with a slight two-point lead over Warnock, 46% to 44%.

Listen above via The Charlie Kirk Show.

