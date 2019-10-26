Charlie Sykes Bashes ‘Anonymous’ Trump Official Writing Book: ‘Put Your Name on It’

MSNBC contributor Charlie Sykes took aim at the “anonymous senior official” writing a book on the Donald Trump presidency, saying “anonymity’s reached its expiration date in this administration.”

“I have to say it’s a little bit frustrating because I think anonymity’s reached its expiration date in this administration. When you have Marie Yovanovitch and William Taylor coming forward, laying their reputations and careers on the line, this is kind of the moment where if you have something to tell the American people, you should tell the American people–you should be willing to step up,” Sykes said.

Sykes was appearing on AM Joy Saturday morning, where Ayman Mohyeldin was filling in for Joy Reid.

“What will this book tell us that we don’t already know?” Sykes asked. “And if in fact, it has substantive information, put your name on it, come out, let the people know what it is and who you are.”

Mohyeldin asked what was the difference between this anonymous official and the anonymous whistleblower whose complaint helped launch the impeachment inquiry into Trump.

“The difference is that he did follow the proper procedures in the chain of command,” Sykes said of the whistleblower.

Fellow panelist Nayyera Haq agreed with Sykes’ criticisms.

“It strikes me as somebody trying to have their cake and eat it, too, right? They want to maintain their job and not be a direct target of President Trump,” she said. “If you really truly believe in a resistance, you’re not going to be part of what is complicity in executing the policies that you don’t believe in.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

