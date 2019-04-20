Charlie Sykes: Hearings Could Reach Some Fox News Viewers, ‘You Just Need 2 or 3 Percent’

On MSNBC’s AM Joy Saturday morning, The Bulwark editor-in-chief Charlie Sykes said there’s a chance holding hearings and laying out evidence against President Donald Trump could resonate with at least a small percentage of Fox News viewers.

He told Joy Reid that Fox is the heart of the “alternative reality” on the Mueller report people are flocking to “to be reassured that you don’t need to read the report, there’s nothing there.”

Sykes argued if the big narrative is an effort to impeach Trump, “Fox News will go back to ‘they’re coming after our president, this is the coup.'”

But, he added, “if they take the 2-step process and begin to lay out the evidence, emphasize the evidence, bring in the testimony of Robert Mueller, you might penetrate some aspects of this space.”

Reid countered it’s doubtful people who have stuck with Trump thus far would be swayed by more hearings.

“You don’t need half or 60 percent of the Fox News listeners,” Sykes responded, “you just need 2 or 3 percent.”

If there are hearings, he added, “it’s going to be on Fox News and people are going to watch it, people need to be educated.” And Fox News “will not be able” to resist covering hearings.

Tara Dowdell countered that Democrats shouldn’t be making decisions “based on whether the Fox News audience will agree, even if it’s 2 or 3 percent,” saying they need to focus on the rule of law and holding POTUS accountable.

