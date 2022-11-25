Chasten Buttigieg Rips Tucker Carlson for Claiming Husband ‘Lied’ About Being Gay: ‘This Kind of Rhetoric Is Easy’

Chasten Buttigieg offered a response to Tucker Carlson on Friday after the Fox News host accused his husband, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, of lying about his sexual orientation.

Appearing on CNN This Morning, Buttigieg told co-host Don Lemon that Carlson’s rhetoric is “so easy” and defended his husband by saying he had to keep his sexual orientation secret because he served in the military under the controversial Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell policy.

Carlson targeted Pete Buttigieg on Wednesday while covering the Colorado shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ nightclub. Carlson highlighted a tweet from Buttigieg and accused the former South Bend, Indiana mayor of not focusing on his actual job.

The violent news from Colorado Springs is sickening and heartbreaking – the more so because there is a pattern. We can not, will not, allow hate to win. We must end this in our time. No rest until all of us, including all of us in the LGBTQ+ community, can be, and feel, safe. — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) November 20, 2022

“Pete Buttigieg wants to talk about identity. He always wants to talk about identity. And the funny, ironic thing is, until just a few years ago, Buttigieg wouldn’t even admit that he was gay. He hid that and then lied about it for reasons he has never been asked to explain. Why not?” the Fox News host said.

He went on to accuse Buttigieg of “using his sexuality as a cudgel” to bash people.

Chasten Buttigieg responded to the segment on Friday, dismissing Carlson’s points as “easy.”

“This kind of rhetoric is easy. It’s so easy to attack people and to go on your talk show and fire people up about something that’s not actually happening,” he said.

Buttigieg defended his husband against the comments previously responded to Carlson’s comments by posting an image of his husband waving in his military uniform. In a 2015 piece for the South Bend Tribune, Pete Buttigieg discussed coming out as gay, explaining revealing his sexual orientation could be “the ultimate, career-ending professional setback.”

Chasten Buttigieg accused Carlson and others of focusing on “hate” in the wake of the Club Q shooting.

“With these mega phones, they have a big platform,” he said. “Rather than focusing on real issues, people’s lives, making them better, they’ve decided to focus on hate.”

Watch above via CNN

