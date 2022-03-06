Cheerful Little Girl With Soccer Ball Interrupts Live MSNBC Report from Ukraine Refugee Camp

Even though Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has created a refugee crisis with considerable implications for Europe, MSNBC’s Ellison Barber managed to find a glimmer of joy when an unexpected guest made way into her live report.

Barber was on the Polish border on Sunday to report on a refugee center that emerged there as Ukrainians continue to flee the country from Russia’s invading military. As Barber spoke of how the site was set up by the Polish government and volunteer services, a smiling young girl with a soccer ball came into the shot, and Barber introduced her as “one of our friends we’ve been playing soccer with all morning.”

The young woman continued to toss the ball to herself while she stood behind Barber, who continued her report outlining the humanitarian crisis. Much of the segment focused on the women and children who’ve been displaced by the war and are taking shelter in Poland.

Barber concluded by throwing the feedback to Chris Jansing, who cheerfully commented how “amid that desperation, it is joyful to see a child who is smiling and at least having a little fun.” Jansing let Barber go so she could “go back and play a little more soccer,” and Barber posted a picture of herself doing just that with some other Ukrainian children.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

