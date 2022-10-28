Chelsea Clinton Doesn’t Say When Asked on ‘The View’ If Biden is Best Candidate to Face Trump in 2024

Former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton offered glowing praise for President Joe Biden, but noticeably declined to say when asked on The View whether he is the best candidate to face former President Donald Trump in a possible rematch in 2024.

View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, who worked in the Trump administration, put the question to Clinton.

“We all agree Donald Trump shouldn’t be anywhere near the presidency, but what scares me is there’s a new New York Times poll that has him head-to-head beating Biden by one [point]. The same poll had Biden previously has Biden ahead. Do you, as a prominent and respected Democrat, think Biden is the best person to take on Trump in 2024?” she asked.

Clinton praised Biden and hit Trump, but did not say she thought the current president would be the best person to run in 2024:

Well, I am really proud of everything that President Biden has done. You know, even yesterday — — when the white house, you know, said that under — under President Biden we’ve had 700,000 new manufacturing jobs created, right? Under Trump, we lost more than 120,000. I mean, that’s just the most recent anecdote and data point of how good I think he’s been for our country. Alyssa, though, I do share your concern and know you’ve been really just loudly saying to anyone and everyone who will listen, we have to stop Donald Trump from getting anywhere near the White House. That is dangerous for our democracy. It is dangerous for our decency. It’s dangerous when we think about anti-Semitism. It’s dangerous when we think about any threat to who we are and who we can be as a country and also to our planet because, you know, he doesn’t believe in climate change.

It is unclear where Clinton got the 120,000 figure.

“I have that concern and I’m going to do everything I can to ensure that he is not sitting in the Oval Office again,” she added.

Biden has said that he intends to run for re-election in 2024.

Watch above via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com