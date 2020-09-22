Chelsea Clinton Tells The View Trump is Responsible For 200,000 Americans Dead From Coronavirus: ‘I Blame Him, Full Stop’

On Tuesday, the coronavirus pandemic officially claimed the lives of more than 200,000 Americans, and Chelsea Clinton is putting the blame squarely on President Donald Trump.

The former first daughter appeared on The View Tuesday as part of the promotional tour for her new book, and as she weaved through a myriad of subjects, Joy Behar asked about Trump’s admission to Bob Woodward of downplaying Covid-19. Noting that the death of more than 200,000 people marks a grim milestone for America, Behar asked Clinton “How much do you blame him and his response?”

“I blame him pretty fundamentally,” Clinton answered — proceeding to hammer Trump and his administration for his “unconscionable” lies to the American people, his “blatant disregard for public health,” and his months of undermining advice from health experts.

“I blame him, full stop,” Clinton said. “I also blame him for all he’s not doing now to help prepare for when the scientists have proven a vaccine is safe and effective at scale. I blame him for not marshaling a real effort to build public confidence and demand for a vaccine that is proven safe and effective. I blame him for not building an army of vaccine workers to administer that. I blame him for not having a transparent national plan for how he’ll ensure our frontline workers are vaccinated…and then how the rest of us get vaccinated.”

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]