Chelsea Handler: ‘I Thought I Was Successful Because I Was Talented,’ But I Also Have White Privilege

As she was discussing her new projects on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Chelsea Handler said “it feels good to be awake” on how her success has been partly due to her being white.

“You do it but you do it in a funny way. It’s a very well done book. Life Will Be The Death Of Me is the book. I also want to mention the Netflix documentary. I love the way you make these turns,” host Jimmy Fallon said. “You’re like, I’m just going to do a documentary whenever on a subject I feel like doing with Netflix and release it. Something that’s a little uncomfortable. You have a new one coming out in September.”

“September. I did one on white privilege, my own. Because after I had this reassessment, and I just thought, okay, what kind of stuff am I putting out in the world, and I thought I was successful because I was talented,” Handler explained. “I didn’t think about the color of my skin or the fact that I grew up with privilege or that just by being white in this country is a huge privilege. A lot of us don’t think about that. And I really opened my eyes when I realized racism isn’t dead, women’s rights, we haven’t hit the glass.”

“Nothing happened in the last couple years to make us believe in all of this naive thinking, I was thinking. It feels good to be awake and understand that these are issues that are not going away any time soon. And to be part of the solution rather than being part the problem,” she added to rousing applause.

Watch above, via NBC.

