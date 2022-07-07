Chelsea Handler Recalls the Time She Was Stoned and Trapped Inside George Bush’s Compound As He Insisted on Showing Her His Artwork

Chelsea Handler recently revealed an unlikely friendship between her and former President George W. Bush during a recent episode of her podcast.

While speaking with Martha Stewart on the Thursday episode of her show Dear Chelsea, Handler began discussing her love of Martha’s Vineyard and an interesting friendship she had developed on the island.

“I told you about my experience in Biddeford pool, right? Where I ran into the Bushes?” She asked Stewart.

“I went over to Kennebunkport to the compound and George Bush gave me a tour of all of his artwork. And then wouldn’t let us leave the house. We were captured!” Handler recalled jokingly.

The invitation for Handler to visit the compound was originally from the former president’s daughter, Barbara Bush, who wanted to host Handler and her friends for a game of pickleball. But,the 43rd president had other ideas.

“I brought my whole crew. I had my brothers, my sisters, like 10 friends. We went over, played pickleball. And then I hear the former president go, ‘Miss Handler, is that you?'” Handler said. “And I thought, ‘Oh, I can’t be seen with this guy after all my political — you know, musings publicly.’ I’m like, ‘I gotta get outta here.'”

“You’re such a staunch Republican,” Stewart joked.

“He dragged me into his house. He goes, ‘You’re not leaving.’ He goes, ‘Come look at all my artwork.’ And I had sunglasses on and he said, ‘I need you to take your sunglasses off?’ And I said, ‘I’m pretty stoned — so I think I’m gonna leave them on.'” Handler laughed.

“He looked at me and thought I was kidding again, which I wasn’t. And then shortly after, we were able to skidaddle out. But it was actually — he’s very charming in person.”

