Chicago Police Dispatcher Slams Mayor Lori Lightfoot Amid Crime Spike: ‘All Hell Has Broken Loose’

A Chicago 9-1-1 dispatcher is speaking out against Mayor Lori Lightfoot after going viral in a Facebook video that decried a spike in crime in the Windy City.

In a video posted on his Facebook page on Christmas Eve, Keith Thornton Jr. blasted Lightfoot amid the crime surge in Chicago.

“When you say Chicago, people are afraid. That was like it’s a death zone. Several of my officers who texted me, okay, and said that they were scared,” he said. “They’re tired of this nonsense. They have no backing and they’re scared of being out there by themselves.”

Thornton also said:

I’m hot about it because this mayor does not care about Chicago police officers, period. She doesn’t care about any first responders. She does not care about the damn city. It doesn’t matter if you’re white, black, Asian, Hispanic, other, straight, gay, Democrat, or Republican. She don’t even care about her city workers. All that lady cares about is her f***ing self. And I pray you’re watching this because you’re a disgrace and I’m tired of it. And your city is tired of it. Matter of fact, it’s not your city. The city of Chicago is tired of it.

Appearing on Fox & Friends on Tuesday, Thornton continued his criticism of Lightfoot:

What’s going on in Chicago all hell has broken loose. You know, I mean, it’s been shenanigans and nonstop day after day. Doesn’t matter if it’s morning time, evening time, whatever, at all hours of the day there is a massive amount of crime taking place in the city of Chicago. And I mean it’s horrendous. People are being shot, killed. Doesn’t matter what age you are. Doesn’t matter if you are female or male anymore. But what’s more, just horrible, is the lack of leadership and the failure of leadership throughout this entire city of Chicago. And it’s ridiculous because it does not have to be this way. Our citizens deserve more backing out there and the acknowledgment that things are going on and action needs to be taken. And more importantly, our first responders, not just the police but fire department, E.M.S., the dispatchers, call takers that are out here doing these wonderful jobs. They have absolutely no backing. They’re being overworked. And with the shortages going on right now, it’s only affecting the citizens of Chicago.

Thornton blamed Lightfoot for not declaring “a state of emergency” and for rejecting then-President Donald Trump’s offer last year of federal assistance amid the violence in Chicago.

“When resources were from Trump said that it was going to come our way, it was way below the numbers that where it is now. And that’s absolutely horrendous,” he said. “It’s ridiculous. And the blood, in my opinion, is on her hands.”

Thornton was in the news in August as he was praised for his response to two Chicago Police Department officers taking gunfire. One of them, Ella French, was killed.

Watch above, via Fox News and Facebook.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com