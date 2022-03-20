Qin Gang, the Chinese ambassador to the U.S., was confronted about Beijing’s mistreatment of Uyghur Muslims in the Xinjiang province.

Gang spoke to CBS’ Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation Sunday, and after intense questioning over China’s position on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the ambassador was asked for his reaction to the United Nations having what it calls “credible reports” from inside the country that a million Uyghurs are being held in internment camps. For years, China has been accused of genocide as reports described how the camps have been used to imprison Uyghurs, force them into slave labor, subject them to sociopolitical brainwashing, and other forms of torture.

Noting that the UN’s high commissioner for human rights intends to visit Xinjiang soon, Brennan asked Gang “will you give them unlimited access?”

“I totally reject that,” Gang answered. Brennan pressed him to answer the question — though Gang went on to claim “There’s no so-called human rights violations in Xinjiang.”

Watch above, via CBS.

