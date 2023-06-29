Chris Christie Dares Trump to Show Up for Primary Debate On Fox & Friends: ‘I Don’t Know Why He is Afraid’

Chris Christie called for Donald Trump to show up at the first Republican 2024 primary debate and end his threats to boycott.

The former New Jersey governor and 2024 GOP candidate joined Fox & Friends on Thursday, where he (once again) bashed the ex-president’s claim that the tape of Trump showing off classified documents was merely “bravado.” As Christie argued that the broader American public has “grown tired” of Trump’s scandals, he shrugged off Trump’s lead in the polls while saying every candidate should show up for the GOP primary debate Fox News will host in August.

“We’re going to engage in debates… and the Republican primary voters have a right for every candidate who wants the nomination to get on stage and allow them to compare them against each other,” said Christie. “If you’re Donald Trump and you’re so perfect and strong about your record, you should not have any problem getting up there and defending it.”

Christie was referring to the fact that Trump has repeatedly hinted he might skip the first rounds of primary debates this summer. The Fox debate in August will be moderated by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, and Trump has been loudly complaining about Fox lately, especially after Baier’s tough interview with him.

This was a recurring subject of Christie’s Fox & Friends sitdown since Brian Kilmeade asked him whether he might have more time to shine on the debate stage if Trump’s not there. Christie told Kilmeade “I want everybody on the stage” because “if you want the nomination of our party… Well then, you should be there, and I don’t know why he is afraid.”

“You think the is afraid?” Kilmeade asked.

“Oh, I do,” Christie said. This prompted Kilmeade to bring up Trump’s polling lead as he asked “why play the semifinals?”

“If you’ve got a 20 point lead, turn it into a 30 point lead if you’re gonna do so great,” Christie responded. “If you’re confident in yourself and your story, then come out and tell it and be challenged by people who want the job. I think that’s what the voters deserve to hear and I think even people who voted for Donald Trump… they’re gonna look. And if he’s not there, they’re not gonna like it.”

Watch above via Fox News.

