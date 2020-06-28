Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (R) offered a frank prediction that Donald Trump will lose the 2020 election if the president maintains his current course of action.

Christie, a Trump loyalist, joined George Stephanopoulos for This Week’s panel discussion on the president’s dismissal of polls showing him trailing to Joe Biden. The former governor gave a brutally honest take, saying “he is losing and if he doesn’t change course, both in terms of the substance of what he is discussing and the way that he approaches the American people, then he will lose.”

While Christie also voiced a degree of skepticism for the significance of national poll numbers, he continued to say “the trend is obvious” in Biden’s favor. The former governor also remarked that Biden managed to achieve this lead by mostly staying out of the public spotlight and conducting his presidential campaign from his house.

Joe Biden is hiding in the basement and not saying anything. No discredit to the vice president. If you’re winning without doing anything, why do anything? The president has to change course here, both in terms of the substance and answering that question much better than he did with Sean Hannity in terms of what he wants to do in a second term. and secondly, he needs to approach the American people in a different way than he’s been approaching them recently.

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]