Chris Christie: I Don’t Think Liz Cheney ‘Wants to Be in Leadership Anymore’ If She’s Still Bashing Trump

Chris Christie suggested that Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) authored her own possible leadership demise by opposing former President Donald Trump as the head of the GOP.

Christie was on ABC’s This Week Sunday panel, where George Stephanopoulos noted that the Republican Party seems increasingly beholden to Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was “stolen” from him.

“I don’t think it is taking more hold every single day,” Christie protested before Stephanopoulos interrupted to point out that most Republicans still believe the lie.

From there, Christie noted that Congressional Republicans are trying to replace Cheney with Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY), even though Cheney’s policy voting record is more aligned with Trump than Stefanik’s. As Christie predicted that Stefanik “will bring some real good things” to Congress, he offered some compliments to Cheney as well, but then he insinuated that Cheney doesn’t want to be in leadership anymore.

I think Liz is doing what she wants to do. I don’t think Liz wants to be in leadership anymore because once she won the vote earlier, she continued to press this issue publicly in a way that was antagonizing the people who were against her, and I think you don’t have an entitlement to be in leadership, but you do have an entitlement to be in Congress.

Christie doubled down on his comments as the panel debated the implications of the GOP’s continued fealty to Trump. When Stephanopoulos pressed him over Trump’s continued involvement in politics, Christie said, “It’s not productive, but we shouldn’t be surprised. That’s the way he has felt since 2:30 a.m. on Election Night… This is nothing new here.”

Watch above, via ABC.

