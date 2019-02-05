Chris Christie: New Subpoenas Of Trump Inaugural Committee ‘Much More Serious Threat to the Administration’ Than Mueller

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie says the Federal investigation into Donald Trump‘s inaugural committee could be a bigger threat to the president than Robert Mueller.

Prosecutors in New York’s Southern District subpoenaed the committee this week as part of an investigation of suspected corruption in terms of how it raised and spent its money. Michael Cohen and Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg are both believed to be cooperating with investigators for this probe. As such, Christie told ABC that the SDNY investigation possibly “presents a much more serious threat to the administration” than the Russia special counsel.

In an interview with MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell, Christie reiterated his threat assessment — explaining that the Southern District has a much broader leeway than Mueller for investigating Trump.

“Unlike Bob Mueller who has restrictions placed upon him by the deputy attorney general when he was appointed – that his inquiry is on Russia, interference in the election, and potential Russian collusion – and you saw that Mueller reacted to those restrictions by sending the Michael Cohen matter that he discovered to the Southern District of New York. The Southern District of New York has no restrictions.”

The conversation continued with Christie acknowledging the charges in the SDNY’s subpoena, which led him to conclude that investigators have a “tour guide” if they are leveling specific charges when they’re already quite far along with their probe.

