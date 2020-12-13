In addition to calling out the “absurdity” of the Trump legal team’s arguments, Chris Christie said on ABC’s This Week Sunday that it’s time for Republicans to accept the outcome of the election and move on.

Many Republicans across the country signed onto the Texas lawsuit that the Supreme Court rejected, and even now some prominent GOP leaders are insisting that the process should play out, even though judge after judge has already ruled against the Trump team and the electoral college is meeting on Monday.

Christie said the GOP should be able to “move on briskly after the inauguration because there’s a lot of good things to move on from.”

He touted how well Republicans did in the election “except for the very top of the ticket.”

“I was disappointed that the president lost, and I understand the disappointment in the party among some people for losing that election,” Christie continued, “but we need to face the facts. Elections have consequences. In the same way Democrats were horribly disappointed by Donald Trump’s victory four years ago over Hillary Clinton, in what was actually a closer election than this one from a popular vote perspective, and the same margin from an Electoral College perspective, Republicans now need to say, thank you, Mr. President, for your service, thank you for the good things you did while you’re in office that we agree with, and we now need to move on to make sure that we’re stating Republican principles that matter to the people in this country, which, by the way, Martha, they supported in very large numbers.”

You can watch above, via ABC.

