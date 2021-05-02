Chris Christie Says Biden’s Governing as a ‘Bernie Sanders-Elizabeth Warren Way-Out Socialist Liberal’

Chris Christie said on ABC’s This Week Sunday that President Joe Biden is governing like a “socialist liberal.”

Christie has repeatedly blasted Biden recently and called him a liar. The former New Jersey governor, who said Friday he hasn’t ruled out running for president in 2024, remarked that Biden’s address to a joint session of Congress “sounded like what you would hear from a 15-year-old if you gave him a credit card with no credit limit on it.”

Rahm Emanuel said during the segment that Republicans “are running to cultural issues” because they can’t fight the president on substance.

Christie said in response, “You haven’t heard me mention one cultural issue tonight, you haven’t heard me mention it last Wednesday night when the president made his speech, or the Sunday before that, so Rahm sets up a straw-man so he can knock it down.”

He went on to say that Biden ran as a moderate, but he’s “now governing as a Bernie Sanders–Elizabeth Warren way-out socialist liberal.”

“He’s got to start telling the truth to the American people. And he’s got to start governing like he ran, not like Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.”

You can watch above, via ABC.

