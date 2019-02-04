Chris Christie Says He’d Endorse Trump Over Any Potential Primary Challenger

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie told MSNBC’s Chris Hayes tonight he’d endorse President Donald Trump over any potential GOP primary challengers.

Hayes confronted Christie on Trump’s fitness to be president, the people he surrounds himself with, and what that says about him.

He brought up the president being at odds with the intel community and said, “That goes to the core essence of the man and his fitness.” Christie defended Trump as someone who still sees himself as a salesman and believes if he gets in the room with Kim Jong Un or Vladimir Putin, “he’s going to be able to convince them what they’re not doing so far.”

“He’s wrong and it’s dangerous that he’s wrong,” Hayes responded.

Christie said other presidents have tried and failed, “so why not try something different here.”

At one point Hayes offered a theory that many people in the Republican party “would love it if he sat and watched cable news and did not lift a finger because they think he’s incompetent.” Christie called that an “overstatement,” but Hayes said it’s “not that far from the truth.”

Towards the end of the interview, Hayes asked Christie if he’s endorsing Trump for re-election. Christie said yes. Hayes asked, “And you’ll endorse him against any primary challenger?”

“I don’t think there’s going to be any primary challenger,” Christie responded.

“Would you endorse him against any primary challenger?” Hayes asked.

“Against any that I know of, yeah,” Christie said.

