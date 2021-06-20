Chris Christie Says ‘The Bar Was Low’ for Biden’s Trip Abroad: ‘No Damage Was Done’

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie gave President Joe Biden’s first foreign trip as president a bit of a backhanded compliment by saying “no damage was done.”

Christie said on ABC’s This Week Sunday, “I think the bar was low.”

“He didn’t get in conflict with anybody. There wasn’t any kind of difficult moments, except for the one with Kaitlan Collins,” he continued.

In the end, I think not much was accomplished, but no damage was done. And I think that’s probably all they were looking for, George, was to come out unscathed, no big mistakes, come home, and he can say America’s back… And I don’t think he did anything that made us believe that we weren’t.

The ABC News panel included correspondent Rachel Scott, who directly confronted Vladimir Putin at the Russian president’s press conference after his summit with Biden.

