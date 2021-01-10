Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie said there are grounds to impeach President Donald Trump for inciting his supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol.

Speaking with George Stephanopoulos on the panel discussion for ABC’s This Week’s, Christie was asked if Republicans would be “hard pressed” to oppose the new push by Democrats to have Trump removed from office. Christie agreed that Trump’s words his supporters were an “incitement to riot” that resulted in loss of life, so Stephanopoulos asked if he thought Trump committed an impeachable offense.

“Oh sure, yeah,” Christie said. “If I think it’s an impeachable offense, that’s exactly what I would do…If inciting to insurrection isn’t, then I don’t know what it is.”

Christie went on by accusing Democrats of “cheapening” impeachment with their previous attempt to remove Trump over the Ukraine scandal, but Trump’s incitement fits the definition of impeachable conduct. He also said other Republicans have “had enough” of Trump, and that it was “a national disgrace” the White House’s flag wasn’t at half-staff in honor of Brian Sicknick, the Capitol Hill police officer who was killed in the riots.

Later in the conversation, Christie said he wasn’t able to contact Trump in recent days, which led to Stephanopoulos asking about the president’s reported plan to pardon himself. Christie answered that he “never thought” a self-pardon was viable idea, “but I think it’s completely off the table now.”

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]