Chris Christie Shuts Down Fox News Anchor’s Gushing About Trump’s Immigration Policies: ‘Mexico Hasn’t Given Us One Peso’ For the Wall

Republican 2024 presidential candidate Chris Christie took on Fox News’ Bill Hemmer over his cheerleading for Donald Trump’s presidential record on immigration.

Hemmer interviewed Christie on Wednesday for America’s Newsroom, where the Fox host exclaimed that Trump is “crushing it” in the polls, and he wondered if voters really want a Trump critic in the Republican primary. Christie shrugged off Trump’s current polling lead, pointing out the latter’s record of losses and saying the numbers will change once the 2024 race gets serious.

As Christie criticized the policies of President Joe Biden, Hemmer brought up the border, prompting the former New Jersey governor to agree “the border is ridiculous.” That’s when Hemmer opined that Trump’s policies “did much better on everything that you just mentioned.”

“Wait a second, Bill. His policies did not do better at the border,” Christie retorted. “Remember what he promised in 2016? He was going to build a wall across the entire border in the first four years and Mexico was going to pay for it. We got a wall that’s about a quarter of the way done and Mexico hasn’t given us one peso yet. So Donald Trump in 2016 was the guy who had no record, so he couldn’t be examined in a very specific way. He now said he was going to do that with immigration. And by the way, he had Congress for the first two years fully controlled by the Republicans. Not one change in the immigration laws.”

Hemmer responded with Trump’s claims that he had the border under control until Biden came along and undid his policies.

“You can go down to the border today and see piles of steel that are just laying there in the Arizona desert,” Hemmer said.

“Those piles of steel have been sitting there since Donald Trump was president,” Christie shot back. “He didn’t get it done. He couldn’t convince a Republican Congress to fund the wall. He couldn’t finish it and he didn’t change one immigration law.”

Christie concluded his thoughts by again pointing out that Biden is president because Trump lost to him.

Watch above via Fox News.

