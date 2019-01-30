Chris Christie Smacks Steve Bannon: He Wouldn’t Know the Lord’s Work ‘If it Hit Him Across the Forehead’

Evidently, there’s still no love lost between former New Jersey governor Chris Christie and former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon.

Christie is on a media tour to promote his new memoir Let Me Finish, and on Wednesday afternoon, he gave his latest interview to Fox News’ Dana Perino. During this time, Christie was asked about the newsy elements of The Brink, an upcoming documentary on Bannon’s life ever since he departed Breitbart and fell out of President Trump‘s good graces.

The flick is drawing headlines ahead of its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, not the least reason being that part where Bannon said he disliked his former job at the White House.

“There’s no glamour to the job. I hated every second I was there,” Bannon said. “The West Wing has bad karma to it. They say, ‘Because you were doing bad stuff!’ But I was doing the Lord’s work.”

Perino asked Christie what he thought of that, and he…disagreed.

“I don’t think Steve Bannon would know the Lord’s work if it hit him across the forehead,” the former governor said. “The ‘bad karma’ in the West Wing, I believe, was greatly contributed to by Steve Bannon. It wasn’t his doing alone, but he contributed to it. He was not a team player.”

In terms of whether Christie wishes he had a job in the Trump Admin that would’ve allowed him to “deal with that” from the beginning, he answered “if the president would have empowered me to do it, yes.”

Christie and Bannon aren’t known for liking each other very much, so don’t expect them to kiss and make up any time soon.

Watch above, via Fox News.

— —

>> Follow Ken Meyer (@KenMeyer91) on Twitter

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com