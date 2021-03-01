Chris Cuomo Addresses Brother’s Scandal: ‘Obviously I Cannot Cover It… Of Course CNN Has to Cover It’

CNN’s Chris Cuomo took a moment during the top of his show Monday night to address the elephant in the room.

His brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, is facing growing scrutiny from a scandal over nursing home deaths and allegations of sexual harassment from former aides.

Cuomo opened his show with the following message for viewers:

“Let me say something that I’m sure is very obvious to you who watch my show… Obviously I’m aware of what’s going on with my brother. And obviously I cannot cover it because he is my brother. Now, of course, CNN has to cover it. They have covered it extensively and they will continue to do so. I have always cared very deeply about these issues and profoundly so. I just wanted to tell you that.”

Cuomo and CNN received criticism in the past year for the primetime host conducting a series of friendly interviews with his brother on the coronavirus pandemic — most notably the one this past May involving a giant cotton swab prop. And he was slammed for one interview in June where he was very laudatory of his brother’s record — an interview where Cuomo said “of course I’m not objective.”

You can watch his statement tonight above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]