Last night Rudy Giuliani let loose in a crazy interview with Chris Cuomo about President Donald Trump and Ukraine. Cuomo followed up tonight by analyzing just what the heck Giuliani was doing.

“You have to see past the passion and see the purpose,” Cuomo said tonight. “Giuliani came with a plan to provide cover for the president.”

Cuomo argued that Giuliani showed up with “an obvious agenda”:

“He needs you, me, and everyone listening to believe that they have a deeply bona-fide conviction… that Biden was corrupt, his son was corrupt, and there are legitimate questions of interest to United States national security, because then, if the president asked about it, even if he withheld aid because of a concern about it, well, then, it’s not about his personal agenda or just wanting to hurt an opponent.”

Former U.S. attorney Preet Bharara said Trump seeking help from a foreign power after everything that happened in the Russia investigation is “crazy, given what he’s already put the country through.”

He elaborated towards the end of his show, remarking, “The reason I seemed unaffected by the heat is because I’ve seen this act before. The rage and the rabid ripostes are just to get attention to what Mr. Giuliani wants you all to take in.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

