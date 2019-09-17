CNN pro-Trump commentator and member of the Trump 2020 reelection campaign committee Steve Cortes got an odd shoutout from President Donald Trump on the campaign trail last night as the president talked about his Hispanic supporters. Tonight he and Chris Cuomo faced off over Trump’s outreach to the Latino community.

Cuomo asked, “How can he love Latinos when she’s shown such animosity?”

Cortes objected to the characterization and said the Latino community doesn’t need “a man who speaks in an incredibly measured and lawyerly way, someone who will never offend them… what matters is the deliverables.”

Cuomo shot back, “When you are a member of a group that has been denigrated time and time and time again, this man who described the caravans coming here as being mostly murderers and rapists and ‘some I assume are good people’ and all this stuff about the s-hole countries and what he said about Puerto Rico… You can’t forget that stuff when you’re in that community.”

Cortes said Trump has done well “compared to expectations.”

Cuomo said perhaps for someone who’s said “bigoted things,” to which Cortes immediately shot back, “That is fake news.”

He said what’s really bigoted is “saying we’re going to turn the border into a racial issue when it’s not.”

