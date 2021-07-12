Chris Cuomo Baffled by Trump Bragging About Vaccine But Doing Little to Promote It: ‘For All the BS He Did, That Has Never Made Sense’

Chris Cuomo appeared genuinely puzzled on Monday night as to why Donald Trump doesn’t do more to promote the Covid-19 vaccine that he’s taken a lot of credit for. Moreover, he said that vaccine skepticism and Trump bragging about the vaccine both being applause lines at the Conservative Political Action Conference shows that the vaccine has become politicized.

Cuomo said Americans aren’t getting the vaccine “because of [a] bogus political reason.” He proceeded to show a montage of CPAC attendees expressing vaccine skepticism to hearty applause. In one clip, Covid-19 vaccine skeptic Alex Berenson received applause when he said the government has tried to “sucker” the vast majority of Americans into getting the vaccines, “and it isn’t happening.”

The CNN host then played footage of Trump speaking at the same conference and receiving applause after saying, “We produced three vaccines to end the pandemic in record time.” Cuomo then explained he couldn’t understand why Trump wasn’t more loudly promoting the vaccine and encouraging people to get it:

They cheer Trump saying, “Hey, I got you the vaccine. Thank me, ’cause we’d be in really rough shape without it.” By the way, true! By the way, true! He did push it. He did push the funding. He did tell them, “Just do it. I don’t want to hear why you can’t do it.” That’s all good. He gave you the vaccine. That’s good. But now you also think at the same time that it’s good that you’re not taking it to thwart the government trying to have a hand in your life? This doesn’t make any sense. Because it’s not about reason. It’s about animus. It’s about resentment. Shame on Trump for not being the biggest booster of the vaccine he wants all the credit for. [Operation] Warp Speed was his only move to help. He was banking on it and the vaccine. Why did he do so little to promote it? He got it. Kind of kept it quiet from you when he did. Why? His family got it. Why didn’t he care enough to sell the legitimate need as much as all the illegitimate crap he sold them? I still don’t understand that. For all the B.S. he did, that has never made sense.

Watch above via CNN.

