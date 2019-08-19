Chris Cuomo Addresses Heated Altercation On-Air, Thanks Cable News Rivals: ‘Acted as Colleagues’

Chris Cuomo briefly addressed the elephant in the room in his first show back from break tonight: that heated verbal altercation he got into with someone who called him “Fredo.”

To briefly recap, Cuomo went off on the guy for the taunt and said it’s an ethnic slur, even comparing it to the n-word. Cuomo subsequently apologized on Twitter and said he should “be better than what I oppose.”

Appreciate all the support but – truth is I should be better than the guys baiting me. This happens all the time these days. Often in front of my family. But there is a lesson: no need to add to the ugliness; I should be better than what I oppose. — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) August 13, 2019

Tonight Cuomo opened his closing segment by saying, “Alright, no secret how I spent one particular afternoon on vacation. And there is nothing to add, except to say thank you. Thank you to all who reached out in person, who sent messages. I appreciate it. That includes Mr. Hannity and Ms. Maddow. They acted as colleagues, not competitors, and I won’t forget it.”

“The key is for us to all be better, and that starts with me,” Cuomo said.

He closed the show with a monologue slamming Republicans for downplaying white supremacy, going off recent reporting by the Tampa Bay Times on a memo apparently being circulated among House Republicans with talking points on questions about red flag laws and whether white nationalism is driving more mass shootings.

You can watch above, via CNN.

