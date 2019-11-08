CNN’s Chris Cuomo said tonight that three figures at the center of the Ukraine scandal are poised to potentially be the “fall guy” in the impeachment inquiry.

He recalled previous comments he made about how people should “be on the lookout for a scapegoat” before saying Rudy Giuliani, Mick Mulvaney, and Gordon Sondland “are all being lined up to potentially take the fall.”

The argument, as he phrased it, is “Okay, okay. What happened there is wrong. All right. Maybe it’s even obvious there was a shakedown. But the president didn’t know about it. People were freelancing, going rogue, working their own agenda.

He continued, “No one has testified or shown that the president told them directly ‘no aid until I get the Bidens.’ Everyone so far has heard it from someone, and all of the testimony so far ends with one of the three potential fall guys.”

Cuomo added there’s clearly enough to link what they were doing to the president, saying, “It was part of a long and densely populated plot to leverage an access to get political ammo against Biden for this president. The more the Trump defenders fight the obvious, the more powerful it becomes.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

