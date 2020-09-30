Chris Cuomo’s interview with Ted Cruz got really heated really fast on CNN Wednesday night, and it did not take long for things to get personal.

After Cruz took a shot at Cuomo’s brother, Governor Andrew Cuomo, over his leadership during the covid crisis, they kept arguing back and forth and Cruz touted the coronavirus response in Texas versus New York.

“And what about all the cases that they had?” Cuomo asked. “And how many people got sick by the refusal to shut down businesses… You won’t talk about the president and his failure.”

Cruz again defended Texas’ record and they continued arguing over his brother, with Cuomo coming to his brother’s defense.

As Cruz continued hammering the New York governor, Cuomo snapped:

“My brother will stand for his own record. Why don’t you talk to the president the way you talk to my brother, Ted? You afraid of him? You think he’ll smack you down at home? Is that what it is?… I’m talking about the president. The one who called you a liar, the one who said your wife was ugly, that guy. The guy now who you won’t say anything about.”

Cruz didn’t directly answer and instead amusedly reacted by telling Cuomo, “You actually wonder why you don’t have a lot of Republicans that want to come on your show.”

You can watch above, via CNN, and you can check out the entire fight here.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]