CNN’s Chris Cuomo tonight said so much of what President Donald Trump does may not be illegal, but it’s certainly “dirty.”

He said, “Once again this president’s pull on his party seems to trump all. And the adherence to any oath doesn’t seem to matter other than the loyalty oath to him.”

He brought up Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s comments on Fox News about consulting with the White House on impeachment. Cuomo did note that Tom Daschle‘s team was in “constant contact with the White House coordinating the moving parts” during the Clinton impeachment process, but said it’s different because “he wasn’t in power of the process” and that “there’s a big difference between letting the White House know what’s going on when you’re not even in control and asking the White House what should happen.”

“That’s what Republicans are doing, and they are continuously subordinating their oath to oversee just to be loyal to this president. Now, look, it’s not illegal, but there’s another word that keeps seeming to fit so much of what this president and his pals do: dirty,” he said, before adding, “#DirtyDonald.”

He ran through a number of examples before saying “Republicans seem to own that being dirty Donald is okay.”

Cuomo concluded by saying to Republicans, “You don’t have to ignore the obvious to find arguments against removal. You can see the wrong and still do right by this president. At least that way you’ll be able to say you took a clean look at the situation for what it obviously is instead of just doing this job and this country dirty.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

