Chris Cuomo challenged Biden Administration’s Covid Czar Andy Slavitt Tuesday night, amplifying the concerns of millions of fulling vaccinated Americans struggling with the cognitive dissonance of wanting to return to a more normal sense of living while also respecting CDC guidelines and a shifting social contract.

“Why not let the vaccinated live their lives?” Cuomo asked Slavitt, in less a confrontational tone, but a more rhetorical manner designed to engender an informative, entertaining and topical discussion.

Referencing the Biden administration’s announcement of relaxing outdoor mask guidelines, Cuomo asked “what do you think about the idea of showing the road ahead to people? Here’s where we are now. If we get to this level, it will be this much better. And this level, it will be this — so they can see where they’re going if they do the right thing.”

“I think that’s exactly what the president has been doing and is going to continue to do,” Slavitt replied. “I think a month and a half ago or so he said we have it in our sights that by the Fourth of July, we could be having outdoor gatherings without masks. Look where we are today, we are now having — the CDC is in a place where I don’t think anybody could have imagined, here we are still in April, and we’re already at that place.

“And we’re going to go further, because why? Because we’re beating everybody’s assumptions about how quickly we would be vaccinating the country,” he continued.

What followed was a perfectly reasonable discussion about the challenge of encouraging effective mitigation practices to a bifurcated nation divided into two distinct groups: those who eagerly follow guidelines designed for public health, and those who are more prone to personal freedoms and anti-government skepticism.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]