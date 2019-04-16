Chris Cuomo Mocks Trump As ‘Jilted Lover’ Who Was ‘Cheated On’ By Fox News

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo mocked Donald Trump‘s over-the-top reaction to the Fox News Bernie Sanders town hall by posing Trump as a “jilted lover” who felt “cheated on” by the network, and called Trump out for using the word “we” in reference to himself and Fox.

On Tuesday night’s edition of Cuomo Prime Time, Cuomo introduced his usual end-of-show segment with Don Lemon by talking about the angry tweets Trump posted about the Fox town hall.

Noting that Sanders “laid into Trump” several times during the event, Cuomo said “Oddly, the president seemed offended that this was even happening. Like he was being cheated on.”

He then read one of Trump’s tweets, which read “So weird to watch Crazy Bernie on @FoxNews. Not surprisingly, @BretBaier and the “audience” was so smiley and nice. Very strange, and now we have @donnabrazile?”

“Why did I emphasize ‘we’?” Cuomo asked. “Because it deserves emphasis. ‘We have Donna Brazile?’ The president is referring to himself and Fox collectively, of their hiring of the former DNC chair and CNN analyst now as a commentator on Fox?”

He then brought in Lemon, who was unsurprised by Trump’s slip. “Duh,” Lemon said. “It shows you how he views the relationship that he has with state run television that we talk about all the time.”

When Cuomo continued to express surprise, Lemon asked “Where have you been for the last few years?”

Cuomo also noted Trump’s latest tweet, in which he complains about the number of Sanders supporters in the audience, and alleges a conspiracy to keep Trump supporters out of the event, even though a local news report noted only “A few protesters” were “outside the event, flying Trump flags.”

“What is wrong with them having Bernie supporters?” Lemon asked. “You want the people who are going to vote for that candidate in the primaries and in the caucuses. That’s who you want there. His tweet makes absolutely no sense, as many of them don’t make sense.”

“It makes perfect sense if you are a jilted lover, if you’re somebody who expects loyalty,” Cuomo said, extending his earlier metaphor.

But the segment wound down before Cuomo could get to the part of the analogy where Michael Cohen cuts Fox News a check.

