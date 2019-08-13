CNN’s Chris Cuomo got on Twitter Tuesday morning to offer his first comments on the intense encounter he had with a heckler who approached him at a bar.

“Appreciate all the support,” Cuomo wrote, “but – truth is I should be better than the guys baiting me. This happens all the time these days. Often in front of my family. But there is a lesson: no need to add to the ugliness; I should be better than what I oppose.”

Cuomo’s comments are the first since video emerged of his erupting on a provocateur who called him “Fredo” while he was out with his family on vacation. Cuomo said he took the Godfather reference as a racist insult, and he responded by telling the man “I’ll f*cking ruin your shit. I’ll f*cking throw you down these stairs like a f*cking punk.”

