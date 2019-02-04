Chris Cuomo Slams Trump’s Executive Time: The Resolute Desk’s ‘More of a Prop for Photo-Ops Than Anything Else’

On Monday night, CNN’s Chris Cuomo slammed President Donald Trump after it was reported that he spends the majority of his day — 60% on average — of his time as POTUS in unstructured executive time.

Cuomo first played a clip of Barack Obama saying that “nothing” prepares you for the demands of being the president of the United States.

“You know, nothing truly prepares you for the demands of the Oval Office,” Obama says in the clip. “You can read about it. You can study it. But until you sat at that desk, you don’t know what it’s like to manage a global crisis.”

“I can’t even imagine,” Cuomo said in response to Obama’s words. “That’s why these men almost without exception either prepare like crazy or have people around them who are are as prepared as they possibly can be. So as this current president prepares to address you tomorrow night about promises kept, I would remind you that he promised you more and better.”

He then played a clip of Trump on the campaign trail promising to “work so hard.”

Trump “doubled down when he suggested that he would never go golfing the way that Obama did,” Cuomo continued on. “And then remember what he said about Hillary Clinton and stamina? We know they were BS arguments when he made them. They were just cheap politics but they worked at the time. But now that we see his schedule, it seems that the Resolute Desk — it’s more of a prop for photo-ops than anything else.”

Cuomo then said this: “You have to ask, who is doing the job of the president?”

