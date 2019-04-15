Chris Cuomo Somberly Reports on Notre Dame Fire: ‘We Are Watching History Being Destroyed in Real Time’

“We are watching history being destroyed in real time.”

That was how CNN’s Chris Cuomo opened as he appeared on air this afternoon to continue breaking news coverage of the horrific fire at Notre Dame cathedral.

“This is not about damage,” he said. “This is about the destruction of one of our oldest and best-known places of worship on the planet, Notre Dame.”

“The famous spire that is one of the easiest ways to identify Notre Dame is gone. Is that because it was weakened just by the fire? Had they hollowed out some of it as part of the restoration efforts? It’s not uncommon for work like this to go on at this cathedral. But you just saw it fall on the left of your screen. We don’t know about anybody inside, we don’t know about injuries,” Cuomo continued.

CNN international correspondent Melissa Bell reported from the scene, saying that authorities have been pushing people further back away from the cathedral

You can watch above, via CNN.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com