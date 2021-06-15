Chris Cuomo Spars With Daily Caller Over Story Correction, Takes Shot at ‘Fire-Breathing Fop’ Founder Tucker Carlson

Chris Cuomo saved the end of Tuesday’s Primetime to pick a bone with The Daily Caller while taking a clear shot at founder Tucker Carlson without mentioning him by name.

The Caller ran a story meant to highlight Rep. Chris Stewart’s (R-UT) supposed “own” of Cuomo during a tense exchange on Monday night. During the interview, Cuomo pressed the congressman on the GOP’s handling of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who’d previously espoused QAnon conspiracy theories. In February the House stripped Greene of her committee assignments, and Cuomo skeptically asked Stewart if he likewise voted to remove her from committees.

“I actually did,” Stewart replied.

There was just one problem.

At the end of his show Cuomo noted that Stewart had not in fact voted to take Greene’s committees away. The Salt Lake Tribune reported at the time that all four House members from Utah voted to let Greene keep her committee assignments.

On Tuesday night, Cuomo revisited his discussion with Stewart and addressed The Daily Caller story while calling Carlson a “fire-breathing fop.”

So I jump on them for being wrong, and challenged them, asking, “Are you going to own that in the rush to be rabid you got it wrong? Or are you gonna be like your founder – the fire-breathing fop over on Fox and just front a fraud?” You know what The Daily Caller did? They added a correction to their story, and I gave them respect for doing it. But here’s the interesting part about the state of play to me, how deep the discontent goes. They didn’t take down the original tweet. They know it’s dead wrong. Why didn’t they take it down? They corrected [the story]. Because they want to take the shot at me. That’s the currency and that is the problem. But here’s the hope. They had to own they were wrong. And Stewart and I disagreed on right and wrong but we did so with decency. If we can continue to do that, dialogue – even heated – can beat a demagogue.

Cuomo got into it with the Daily Caller earlier in the day on Twitter. The Daily Caller did correct the post, but not without taking shots at the CNN host over the scandals both he and his brother have been facing:

FACT: Stewart did NOT vote to remove her. I corrected him on the show. Now what? Will you retract? Or are you going to perpetrate a fraud like your founder? https://t.co/ky7ftzTpsM — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) June 15, 2021

Fox fop carlson — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) June 15, 2021

