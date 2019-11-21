CNN host Chris Cuomo tried to debunk President Donald Trump’s claim that he wouldn’t be able to hear someone else’s phone call unless it was on speakerphone, by calling his mother on a live CNN panel. The experiment failed.

David Holmes, counselor for political affairs at the U.S. embassy in Ukraine, testified during his impeachment hearing on Thursday that he overheard a phone call between Trump and Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland in which the president asked about investigations. Holmes told the House that Trump’s call with Sondland was so loud, the ambassador “winced.”

In response, the president claimed on Twitter that he had never “been able to hear or understand a conversation” from someone else’s call “which was not on speakerphone.”

“I’ve even tried, but to no avail,” President Trump claimed, before encouraging skeptics to, “Try it live!”

I have been watching people making phone calls my entire life. My hearing is, and has been, great. Never have I been watching a person making a call, which was not on speakerphone, and been able to hear or understand a conversation. I’ve even tried, but to no avail. Try it live! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2019

In response, Cuomo decided to try it out himself, on a live CNN panel.

“Very interesting theory from our president that he has really good hearing, some would say the best hearing ever, and he’s never been able to hear a phone call when it wasn’t on speaker phone from anybody. So, let’s just play with that for a second,” declared Cuomo.

Calling his mother on his cell phone, Cuomo called out, “Mom, can you hear me?” but there was only silence on the other end as the panel tried to hear without the use of speaker phone.

“I’m with Dana Bash, you know how you’re always telling me to let her talk because she’s so smart and I shouldn’t say so much. Can you just say hello?” asked Cuomo, as more silence ensued. “Mom? She probably can’t hear me. Mom, can you hear me?”

Finally turning the speakerphone on, Cuomo’s mother could be heard replying, “Yes, I hear you. When you talk to me, I hear you.”

With Cuomo again turning the speaker phone off, Bash called out, “Hi, Mrs. Cuomo. How are you?” but seemingly could not hear what Cuomo’s mother replied, despite being sat right next to the phone.

“I can’t hear your mother, Chris,” replied CNN commentator and former Trump adviser David Urban. “I’m sitting across the table.”

“This is not on speaker phone, it’s regular phone. It’s two feet away from Dana. She can hear my mother,” insisted Cuomo. “I’m not sure mom can hear us. Mom, thank you very much. Thank you for not saying anything that will get me in trouble. I’ll call you back. I love you.”

With the experiment over, the panel then started to argue whether the call between President Trump and Sondland could have been accidentally turned on to speaker phone.

Cuomo’s experiment was mocked on social media, with some critics comparing it to O.J. Simpson being made to try on the infamous gloves.

Because we are in the absolute dumbest timeline, Chris Cuomo calls his mom on live TV to disprove Trump’s claim and demonstrate to viewers that bystanders can hear a caller on the other line…and we only hear his mother when he puts her on speaker. pic.twitter.com/Bif8QsmPHb — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) November 21, 2019

Chris Cuomo is trying to demonstrate in a phone call with his mom that you can easily hear phones not on speaker phone and no one on the panel can hear it lol — Joe Perticone (@JoePerticone) November 21, 2019

Chris Cuomo is pulling a “donning and doffing” kind of experiment with his mother on his cell phone live on CNN. — Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) November 21, 2019

CNN’s Cuomo trying to prove you can hear a conversation on another person’s cell phone (while on speaker, mind you) is the most ill-advised thing we’ve witnessed on live TV since Marcia Clark had OJ try the gloves on. Check with this video out: https://t.co/EK3GYVtnce — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 21, 2019

There’s a distinct “Chris Darden making OJ try on the gloves” vibe to that Cuomo clip — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) November 21, 2019

