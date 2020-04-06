CNN’s Chris Cuomo has continued to host his show after being diagnosed with the coronavirus this week. On Monday night he ended his show updating viewers on how he’s doing and what he wants people to know about

“Here’s the secret to kicking this virus. It’s not a pill or a potion. It’s about your will and devotion,” Cuomo said. “The virus wants us to lay down. The virus wants us to take it. Other than the blessed few, the rest of us who get this are going to have an experience unlike anything they’ve had, days and waves. The old notion of ‘get in bed and stay there when you get sick,’ it sounds great. And if you’re really up against it, you need to do as little as possible. I’ve been there. Trust me, I know, but you can’t stay there.”

He went into some detail about how bad he was feeling on Friday night, saying at one point he felt like he “was not going to do the show tonight, I was done.”

A doctor spoke with Cuomo and, the CNN anchor recounted, he offered some advice on how “you’ve got to do things to beat this virus.”

“This isn’t like channelling Rocky or ‘Eye of the Tiger,'” he said. “You’ve got to do things to beat this virus. You’ve got to breathe deep when it hurts, and I know it hurts. I’m not trying to minimize anybody’s pain. When you get a fever spike and that hurts, he said you can’t take confidence it’s going to go down. There are going to be spikes for at least ten days when you got a fever.”

Cuomo said he wants to keep working as long as he can because “it’s a way for me to help — there has to be a purpose to this.”

“I want to write this all up. I want to get it out to you guys afterwards,” he said. “I want you to have it easier than I did.”

