CNN’s Chris Cuomo offered up his own take on President Donald Trump’s stunning claim that he has been taking the unproven drug hydroxychloroquine for the past 10 days to stave off Covid-19. Setting aside the obvious, troubling aspects of the treatment from a medical perspective, Cuomo instead declared Trump’s choice to self-affirmatively risk his health a “winning argument” politically, before breaking out an over-the-top whiny voice to foreshadow his anticipated Republican attacks against Democrats as the “party of no.”

Hours after Trump made the blockbuster revelation during a White House press availability, Cuomo offered up analysis that focused almost exclusively on the views of Trump’s base who, he predicted, would revel in the president’s contrarian move. But in doing so, the CNN host all but disappeared Independents and Democrats would might be turned off, if not outraged, that the President of the United States was tacitly endorsing a drug that might end up accidentally harming Americans.

“I’m telling you, it’s a winning argument for him,” Cuomo said after showing a clip of Trump’s admission. “Beat me up all you want. Sanjay [Gupta’s] going to come on for a second. We got Rich Besser tonight, who used to head up the CDC. Excellent doctors. They’ll slap around what the president is doing.”

“It’s irrelevant. Okay? He wins this argument,” Cuomo went on to claim, before showing off his not-so-great acting chops, previewing the political narrative Trump supporters would use to defend him. “Why? Because he believes, because he’s taken a chance, because he’s strong.”

“He’s not the party of no. He’s not the Democrats,” Cuomo said, now breaking into whiny voice and patronizingly wagging a finger at the screen, adopting a common right-wing trope. “‘No, don’t take the hydroxychloroquine just in case. You stay home. You can’t go out. You can’t work. You can’t eat. You can’t live.’ That’s where he’s put the Democrats. Some of it’s messaging. Some of it’s more than that.”

“Now, why did he do this?” Cuomo asked. “Who cares why, because it works.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

