CNN’s Chris Cuomo tonight went off on the Republican party for going along with much of what President Donald Trump does and letting him “flout all standards” of presidential behavior.

Cuomo opened by bringing up Trump intervening in the case of Eddie Gallagher before saying his supporters’ red hats might as well say “Get Away With ANything.”

“The goal of this president is not to be great. It is apparently, I argue, to beat the system by any means necessary. The law and order president who promised to end the carnage has ignored the law, ignored due process, attacked the justice system, not out of any grand principle, just to protect himself,” Cuomo said. “And he does it because he thinks he can get away with anything as president.”

He brought up the decision from a judge tonight saying Don McGahn must testify before Congress, but said “when it comes to his party” Trump always gets a pass.

He said Trump’s words and elections are “anathema, not just to President Reagan, but everything the Grand Old Party was once about, and they said nothing””

“If they continue to allow this president to flout all standards of not just presidential behavior, but adult behavior, if they stand for nothing, they will fall for anything. And that’s what’s excusing obvious abuses and wrongs suggest. What do they stand for, except allowing Trump to do whatever he wants? They might as well change their name to Team Trump. I’m sure POTUS would be fine with that. Here’s the real question. If President Trump decided to rename the party, who would stand in his way?”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]