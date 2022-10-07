Chris Cuomo’s Show Gets Awkward Trying to Get Callers On Air

Chris Cuomo’s new show aired this week on NewsNation and had a bit of a struggle with callers — including one weighing in on the host’s wardrobe.

The show first received a call from “Warren” in Kutztown, PA, who could barely be heard saying “it’s over.”

“Guys!” yelled Cuomo executive producer Alexandra “Dusty” Cohen.

“Dusty’s yelling at people,” said Cuomo. Warren, you there? Dusty, you scared him. Give me another caller.”

“Okay, let’s try, if we can get Debbie, I don’t know if we’re going to get Debbie, but I know she has an issue with your wardrobe, I can tell you that much.”

“What,” said Cuomo.

“She doesn’t like your tie,” said Cohen.

“What,” said Cuomo, sounding surprised.

“Yeah, I don’t even know if you’re going to get Debbie, but I can tell you that Debbie does not want you wearing ties anymore,” said Cohen.

“Are you Debbie, Dusy,” asked Cuomo.

“No, but tell Debbie why you have to wear a tie,” said Cohen.

“Talk to my boss,” said Cuomo.

“Exactly,” said Cohen.

“It’s like playing for the Yankees here,” said Cuomo.

Cohen said that she’s not Cuomo’s boss.

A caller comes on the line, but it’s not Debbie.

“What’s going on in this operation,” Cuomo said, before proceeding to joke with Mediaite founder and fellow NewsNation host Dan Abrams about their hand off.

