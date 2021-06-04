Chris Hayes Astounded at Pence’s 1/6 Comments: How Do You ‘Agree to Disagree’ When ‘Your Boss Tries to Get You Killed’?

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes was astounded Friday night at former Vice President Mike Pence’s public comments on the January 6th riots.

Donald Trump was publicly attacking Pence leading up to the 6th, and went after him on Twitter when rioters were at the Capitol. Some of the rioters chanted “Hang Mike Pence!”

On Thursday night, Pence talked about the violence that day and the law enforcement response, before adding, “President Trump and I have spoken many times since we left office. And I don’t know if we’ll ever see eye to eye on that day. But I will always be proud of what we accomplished for the American people over the last four years.”

Hayes told viewers Friday he’s often wondered about how Pence would respond, because “you can make a plausible case Donald Trump in word and in action put Mike Pence in physical danger that day.”

“At a personal level, it’s a pretty messed-up thing when your boss tries to get you killed, which is more or less what happened on January 6th,” he said.

Hayes talked about just how much Republicans have been willing to be on Trump’s good side, and even straight-up asked, “What if Donald Trump just told everyone in the Senate to crawl around like a dog and bark, if the bone they were promised was proximity to power. I’ve got to think they would do it. I can almost hear the ‘arfs arfs’ coming from Ted Cruz’s mouth.”

He showed the video of Pence’s “heroic stand” and mockingly paraphrased, “I may never see eye to eye with Trump about hanging Mike Pence. Agree to disagree. Still really proud though!”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

