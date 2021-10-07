Chris Hayes Blasts Trump’s ‘Coup Lackeys’ Who Tried to ‘Murder American Democracy’ by Pressuring DOJ to Overturn Election

Chris Hayes reacted on Thursday to the new report from the Senate Judiciary Committee that found former President Donald Trump and some of his allies attempted to pressure the Justice Department into overturning the 2020 election.

The report detailed talks of potentially replacing acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen with Jeffrey Clark, a Trump loyalist and former DOJ environmental lawyer, because Rosen refused to overturn the election’s results.

Clark wanted to send a letter to state officials, in which he falsely claimed the DOJ was aware of widespread fraud and encouraged state officials to reject Biden electors.

“This came just one day after Clark revealed to the acting attorney general and his deputy that he had spoken to a witness who testified at a Georgia senate hearing and claimed he had seen trucks moving ballots to a location where they would be shredded,” Hayes said. “Now keep in mind, this is like total utter mad house nuttery from the darkest depths of the internet, okay? This is like 9/11-was-an-inside-job level stuff that Jeffrey Clark is interviewing witnesses about.”

White House lawyer Pat Cipollone reportedly called Clark’s letter “a murder-suicide pact.”

“Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue made clear that all of the assistant attorneys general would resign if Trump replaced acting Attorney General Rosen with Clark, the coup lackey,” Hayes said. “And the two White House lawyers indicated they would also resign. So everyone is sitting in the room, you have Trump and his coup lackey Clark who are like, ‘let’s do the coup’ and all the other lawyers are like, ‘we will all resign if you do the coup.'”

Hayes then noted that “another person who collaborated in an attempt to murder American democracy,” former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows was named in the report due to him asking Rosen to “initiate election fraud investigations on multiple occasions, violating longstanding restriction on White House-DOJ communications on specific law enforcement matters.”

Hayes later concluded that the Senate report showed “a lot more detail about what we knew was happening, which was Donald Trump really, really, really, really, really, really, really wanted a coup and enough people wanted to help him but not enough.”

“We all know Donald Trump obviously does not believe in democracy and if given the opportunity he will, like I said, murder American democracy,” he added.

Watch above, via MSNBC

